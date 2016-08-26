Busy families turning to meal prep delivery services

With the start of the school year, many families are struggling to fit a home-cooked family meal on the table. Sports, homework, and busy schedules lead some to hit the drive thru or dial up for delivery instead of cooking a healthy meal at home.

But meal delivery services, or meal prep services, like Blue Apron, help many parents feel good about what they’re feeding their family. And several of them experience a spike in sign-ups when fall rolls around and kids are back in school. In general, Blue Apron is currently shipping 8 million meals a month.

Hello Fresh says their customers are primarily families, whether its young couples, families with young children or empty nesters. They say they can help families on busy weeknights ease into the back-to-school routine by taking care of the tough parts of getting dinner on the table (recipe planning, grocery shopping, ingredient prepping and delivering).

Consumer Reports has given popular meal delivery services like Plated, Hello Fresh and Blue Apron “very good” or “excellent” reviews. Meals average 600-750 calories and are able to accommodate various allergies and dietary needs.

The meals cost an average of $8 to $12 each.

The Baioni family of Euclid said while they juggle two full time jobs and several extracurricular of their 11-year-old daughter, they often meet at restaurants, get takeout, or eat at 9 or 10:00 at night. But they've been getting Blue Apron meal prep deliveries since January.

"Everything we need comes in the box. All we have to do is prepare it. We don't have to stop at the grocery store. Nothing is wasted," said Kim Baioni.

She says it's helped them try new things, like today's lunch, "Chicken Hiyashi Chuka."

"It's worked out perfectly. The meals aren't too simple. They're interesting. We've been exposed to new ingredients, new flavors. We love it," she said.

The Baionis say it's helped them save money and spend more time at the dinner table.

"Being able to sit down and just kind of focus on us is nice," said Dave Baioni.

