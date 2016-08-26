Homeless Louisiana dogs find homes in NE Ohio

The Rescue Village in Geauga County held a special event Friday to make room for homeless dogs coming from Louisiana.

Hope Brustein, Executive Director at Rescue Village, says it was an empty-the-shelter event.

"It's been packed all morning and a lot of people are going hope really happy," said Brustein.

Rescue Village offered reduced adoption fees for cats and kittens, plus extended their hours to make room for the dogs that are set to arrive next week.

"They were in (Louisiana) shelters but the shelters flooded and they flooded badly, so the shelters themselves now needed help," Brustein.

27 rescued dogs came in from #Louisiana. @RescueVillage is expecting two more loads next week! pic.twitter.com/rVJbPsPgz3 — Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) August 26, 2016

She said the turnout was overwhelming after the they announced they had 27 dogs from Louisiana. Ten of the dogs were available for adoption Friday. Brustein said the other 17 were recovering from traveling and medical procedures.

Anette Zanko came for another dog she saw online, but that changed when she saw Sunny.

"I saw his face and he's so calm," Zanko said about her new pet.

Joe Martukovich and his wife, Martha, were excited to adopt their new dog Laddie, who was also rescued from Louisiana.

"If we can give a good home for these animals we're going to do it," said Martukovich.

By late afternoon Friday many of the dogs from Louisiana -- and others -- had been adopted, along with some kittens. Brustein says there will be more dogs, although she doesn't know how many yet.

"We're getting another transport of dogs from the south on Monday, and that should be a big load of dogs," said Brustein.

