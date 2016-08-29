Medina County cleans up after powerful storm

Storms swept through northeast Ohio Sunday. Most of the damage was in parts of Medina County. Some residents were without power Monday morning.

Crews spent overnight hours cleaning up fallen trees and debris.

Sunday's stor, wasn't widespread or significant in size, but it still did plenty of damage to the pocket of people it blew past.

"It was out of no where. And it's centralized too. My parents live three miles down the road and there's nothing there," said Jeremiah Mauk.

According to our weather team, the winds could have been as high as 60 mph in Medina County. And the damage may have been caused by a brief microburst.

Those gusts were strong enough to rip off the tree tops of several trees on Windfall near Granger.

"It flipped over the trees. It knocked out two power poles...snapped them right in half," Mauk said.

"I heard a crack, got to the bottom (of the stairs) heard water running. Come back up and got a tree limb through the living room ceiling and water pouring in from the rain," said Jerry Rollins.

The roof of Rollins' porch also collapsed. Next door, the storm took out 9 trees ripped the meter pit right off the house.

Mauk says he's never seen anything like it. He expects it'll be at least a couple days before he has power back on.

"It could be worse. It could have taken out half the house with those big trees but it kind of blew around it," said Mauk.

Residents want to know if it was a tornado that caused the damage. There has been no official word of one in the area.

Steve Guercia says it happened so fast, he and his family almost missed it.

"It started getting windy and the next thing you know, it was just, I don't know if it was a tornado or just heavy winds. We looked out our front door and these pine trees were bent over touching our mailbox and then it went away," he said.

No one was injured from the storms.

