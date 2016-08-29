EMS begins distributing naloxone kits

Cuyahoga County is hoping to curb the heroin epidemic with a new pilot program that allows EMS to dispense the overdose drug naloxone to friends and family members of addicts.

The program, which begins Aug. 29, is part of Project DAWN, a collaboration between the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board, MetroHealth Hospital, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health and the Ohio Department of Health aimed at combating heroin use through community-based initiatives.

The new program looks to put naloxone in the hands of those who need it most by allowing individuals to pick up a kit with three doses of the life-saving medication for themselves or a loved one who could be in danger of overdosing at the EMS headquarters.

According to the city, the Cleveland Division of EMS is the first public safety entity in the country to dispense naloxone kits to the greater community.

Right now, kits are available for pick-up at the Thomas F. McCafferty Health Center on Lorain Ave., the Cuyahoga County Board of Health on Venture Dr. and the Free Medical Clinic of Greater Cleveland on Euclid Ave.

Under the new program, kits will also be available at the EMS headquarters on Lakeside Ave. The city hopes to expand the program in the next several weeks so that all EMS ambulances on emergency calls for those at risk of opioid overdoses will carry Project DAWN kits.

What is naloxone?

Naloxone, more commonly referred to as Narcan, is a non-addictive prescription medication that combats the effects of opioids. It can be injected or sprayed through the nose.

When heroin enters the blood stream, it is converted to morphine and then binds to the body’s opioid receptors. This creates feelings of pleasure similar to when people eat or have sex, but it also blocks the brain’s pain signals and can affect breathing. Too much heroin can cause breathing to stop entirely.

Naloxone combats this by binding to opioid receptors and forcing the heroin to unbind, thus reversing its effects. The drug can cause withdrawal effects such as dizziness, nausea, shaking and sweating in opioid users. It has no effect on people who have not used opioids.

What is the state of the opioid epidemic in Cuyahoga County?

Opioids, specifically heroin and fentanyl, have been deadly in Cuyahoga County. In July, there were 47 deaths total from the two drugs, with the ME’s office estimating that, at the current rate, there could be over 550 deaths total this year.

Heroin and fentanyl were the two deadliest drugs in Cuyahoga County in 2015, with 184 heroin deaths and 115 fentanyl deaths. There were 92 deaths that year from cocaine and 80 from all other opioids besides fentanyl.

The problem has been compounded by the detection of carfentanil, a large animal tranquilizer that is frequently mixed with heroin. According to medical examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson, the drug is 100 times more deadly than fentanyl and 2,500 times more deadly than heroin. Carfentanil has also shown to be resistant to naloxone.

