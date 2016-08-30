Canton double homicide: Police say 3 children, woman with zip-tied hands were also in home

Canton police are asking for the public's help in solving a double homicide that took place Tuesday morning.

A woman with her hands bound with zip ties went to a next door neighbor's home looking for help before 9 a.m. on Midway Avenue NE. Josh Weatherspoon, 35, and an unidentified man were found shot inside the house, police say.

"This lady came from next door with her hands tied up and said that somebody was shot in her house," a woman says on a call to 911. "There was blood all over the place. That's what she told us."

Police say three young children -- a 4-year-old, 2-year-old, and 11-month-old -- were in the home at the time of the shooting.

Neighbor Junior Drake says he's known the family for years and never knew there to be trouble at the home.

"Never heard a word -- this whole street is just as quiet as you see it right now. I have no thoughts on even what could have happened. It's sad. Unfortunately, two people lost their lives," said Drake.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Canton Police Department at 330-489-3144 or 330-649-5800. Callers can also use TIP411 and start their message with the word Canton.

