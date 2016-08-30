Madison Local School District confirms football camp hazing

A third hazing incident involving students in northeast Ohio this school year has been confirmed.

Madison Local School District Superintendent Angela Smith confirmed to Cleveland 19 News that a hazing incident occurred during football camp this season.

According to Smith, the school's football team attended camp at John Carroll University last month where the incident occurred. Smith wrote in a statement that school officials conducted a thorough investigation after receiving a complaint about behavior at the football camp.

"Upon conclusion of the investigation, we addressed a single issue and disciplined those involved according to the student code of conduct," Smith wrote.

John Carroll representatives want to make clear the camp was not sponsored by the university.

Smith added the team's coaches felt strongly that they wanted to promote a culture of personal responsibility, teamwork, and community service so they organized a campus clean-up event before the football season started. The community service project was in addition to individual student disciplined received.

Cleveland 19 News has filed a public records request with the school district to see exactly what happened to students.

Madison Local Schools is the third reported hazing incident in N.E. Ohio since fall sports/organizational programs and schools have been back in session for the 2016-2017 academic year.

Last month, the Streetsboro Marching Band reported hazing during band camp and last just last week, Lake Catholic High School football team was involved in a hazing incident during the same time period and location as Madison Local Schools.

