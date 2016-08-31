'Star Trek' actress coming to Cleveland Comic Con

"Star Trek" actress Nichelle Nichols is the first guest announced for Wizard World Comic Con, which comes to Cleveland from March 17 to 19.

Nichols played Chief Communications Officer Lt. Uhura in Gene Roddenberry's "Star Trek," which ran from 1966 to 1969. She also appeared in a number of films related to the series. The role earned her a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films in 2016 and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1992.

Outside of the "Star Trek" universe, Nichols has also had recurring roles on "Heroes" and "Renegades."

Nichols also worked with NASA on a national campaign to recruit the first women and minorities into the space program.

2016's Comic Con featured "Thor" star Chris Hemsworth.

Tickets for Cleveland Comic Con and for meet-and-greet and photo opportunities with Nicholas are now available online.

