Man who wrote 'a dead cop can't hurt you' on Jeep regrets it (video)

The Macedonia Police Department says they have no comment after a Facebook post that featured a local businessman's threatening message against law enforcement went viral.

Eric Meahl says he's been receiving death threats after the post, which featured a message on the back window of his SUV. "A dead cop can't hurt you," he wrote. His message got a lot of attention after the Macedonia Police Department posted a picture of it on Facebook.

The post was deleted, but a screen grab of the post is still circulating. He says he wrote the message because he was moved by recent incidents of police brutality.

"This is probably something I will probably regret for a long time. I just hope I'm not killed in my sleep," said Meahl.

Someone snapped a picture of Meahl's vehicle and posted the image on the Macedonia Police Department's Facebook Page. The post read, "Thoughts anyone? If you can't read it, the writing on the window says, ‘a dead cop can't hurt you.’ This was taken today, on Route 8 and the owner happens to be a business owner in our city. Exactly how do you explain that to your child who just read it?"

Meahl, who owns and operates Basic Automotive Repair in Macedonia, now says he's deeply sorry and that what he did was just stupid.

"It was not intended for the meaning that was on that window. It really - that was not what I wanted to get across. I took it right off. I've had my problems with law enforcement from time to time, but they are just out doing the job no one else can do," he said.

Meahl says he chose the wrong words to express his disgust over cases where innocent people have been killed by police.

"I've got the utmost respect for these people, but you have bad apples in every line of business, and in the United States, the people here have been taking a punishment at the hands of bad cops," said Meahl.

The Facebook post has since been taken down from the Macedonia Police Department's Facebook page.

"This was not what I was looking to do. This was not what I was looking to do,” Meahl said.

Meahl says he's done writing controversial messages on the back of his vehicle.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.