Avon Lake priest will travel for Mother Teresa's canonization

History will be made in Vatican City this weekend when Mother Teresa is canonized as a saint. Hundreds of thousands are expected to attend.

She'll be the third saint named Teresa in the Catholic church.

At St. Joseph Parish in Avon Lake, students are writing down prayers for Father Ronald Wearsch to read on his way to Rome. He's leaving Thursday to watch the canonization.

"A saint is someone who is very holy," he said. "They have had some miracles worked in their name. They've been people with outstanding character and faith. So Mother Teresa is a modern day saint."

Devout in her faith, Mother Teresa's legacy transcends the Catholic Church as her image has become synonymous with service. Teresa worked tirelessly with the poor in India. She received a Noble Peace Prize In 1997.

"A lady from Albania that found her way to Calcutta, India and just did marvelous things for people in need there," Wearsch said.

Wearsch said it's her message of love and kindness that his Parish is working to emulate.

"Really the simplest act of love and kindness can bring so much kindness love and joy to someone's life," he said.

Wearsch will travel with 12 others.

"There's probably going to be 800,000 to a million people -- it's a beautiful experience to see all those people of faith being together and singing common songs," he said. "It's really inspirational."

Pope Francis will also offer a Mass of Thanksgiving on Monday, to mark the anniversary of Mother Teresa's death.

