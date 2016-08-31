'Neighbor, neighbor please help my mommy,' says child after mother shot

26-year-old Bianca Haskell - fighting for her life after being shot multiple times in front of her kids. (Source: WOIO)

Akron police say a 26-year-old woman was hospitalized Wednesday with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., officers responded to calls of a shooting at the 800 block of Inman Street where Bianca Haskell, 26, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to her back, legs and hand.

"She was lying on the porch and the baby said, 'Neighbor, neighbor please help my mommy,'" said resident Ellen Simmons.

Simmons says Haskell was gasping for air and asking if she could help her.

"I sat there and talked to her the best I could," Simmons said. "I grabbed a pile of clothes off of her couch -- I didn't know what to do and just started holding tight."

Police say Haskell was shot in the hand, both legs and her back. She was transported to Akron City Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Haskell was shot following an argument with her boyfriend, Jamarian Williams, 25. He fled the scene in a 2005 white Dodge Caravan before officers arrived. He was caught after a brief chase, during which he threw a black handgun out of the passenger window, which officers later recovered. The gun had been reported stolen in 2011.

Williams was taken into custody without incident.

Police say a 3-year-old child, 4-year-old child and a newborn were all present at the time of the shooting. The children were placed in the custody of Summit County Child Services.

Williams has a criminal record that includes domestic violence, child endangering, abduction, and weapons charges.

Police say Haskell and Williams were known to have a troubled relationship. Neighbor Terrance Taylor says he witnessed the violence, including an incident two weeks ago.

"He gave her a black eye," said Taylor. "I don't even want to picture it because after that she left because she needed some air. That dude don't need to be staying there after what he's been doing to her."

Benjamin Gandy says he is the father of Haskell's four-year-old. He said he visited with Haskell Thursday morning, and that she is fighting for her life. Her children, he says, are traumatized but OK.

"She's a fighter. That's why she's still alive right now. She's a great mother, a beautiful woman. She's going to pull through this," said Gandy.

Williams is being held at the Summit County Jail awaiting his formal arraignment before a judge. He faces felonious assault, weapons and traffic charges.

