Middleburg Heights photographer organizes princess photo shoot for 14-year-old with brain cancer

A Middleburg Heights-based photographer organized a princess-themed photo shoot for a 14-year-old girl with brain cancer over this past weekend.

Ashley Sotomayor, who runs Double J Photography, heard about Kayla Hoover-Radicella after a friend tagged her in a Facebook post. Kayla was diagnosed with a form of brain cancer called Anaplastic Ependymoma in 2012. Earlier this year, Kayla went into surgery and had all of her tumors removed. However, the cancer returned, growing back where the tumor had been. Shortly before her fourteenth birthday, she began a treatment with chemotherapy pills, which have caused numerous negative side effects, including the partial loss of hearing in her right ear and trouble walking and speaking.

Through all of this, though, Kayla’s family says she has remained positive, taking trips to Disney World and Niagara Falls and attending her father’s wedding. She also was able to take a ride on a Mayfield Heights fire truck on her fourteenth birthday, where the police also brought her balloons and cake.

Sotomayor heard about Kayla’s story and wanted to help. Working with Kayla’s mother, Jennifer, she decided to plan a princess photo shoot for the teen.

Sotomayor asked couture gown designer Anna Triant to donate a dress rental for the shoot, and made arrangements with local artist Stephanie Walkiewicz to do Kayla’s make-up.

She decided that just the shoot wasn’t enough, though. Sotomayor began searching for limo companies and eventually came across Cable Limo, whose owner, Jim, agreed to donate a limo and his time to take Kayla and her family to different locations for the shoot.

Kayla began the photo shoot at Coe Lake before Sotomayor took her to a surprise location: the Prayers from Maria Sunflower Field in Avon, started by a couple who lost their daughter to brain cancer in 2007.

“It was the perfect location,” said Sotomayor.

She said that, when they told the woman at the donations table why they were there, she immediately called Maria’s parents, who gifted Kayla with a basket with a shirt, hat and other goodies.

“It was beyond amazing seeing this come together,” said Sotomayor. “I’ve never seen someone so positive and happy in my life.”

“I feel like it was fate that had someone even think to tag me of all the local photographers to help this young lady with her princess session,” she added. “I feel so blessed to have had the opportunity to have met this young lady and her family.”

Kayla's family has a GiveForward account to raise money for medical and living expenses. Kayla also runs her own Etsy shop.

