12 things to do over Labor Day weekend

Labor Day weekend is the perfect time for a little bit of extra relaxation before the weather starts to get colder. With three full days to fill, it can be hard to find enough activities to keep you occupied. Here are 12 things that you can do in the Cleveland area this Labor Day weekend.

12. 11th Congressional District Annual Labor Day Parade

When: Monday: 10 a.m. (new start time)

East 146th and Kinsman, ends at Luke Easter Park

The parade ends at the Pavilions at Luke Easter Park with a Meet and Greet with elected officials and candidates, vendors ,entertainment and special appearance by Hillary Clinton and U.S. Senator Tim Kaine. For information call 216-751-1144.

11. Salvation Army Rehab Labor Day Party

When: Monday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Salvation Army's Adult Rehabilitation Center, located at 5005 Euclid Ave. Cleveland, Ohio, will host its 4th annual Labor Day Celebration. Everyone is invited to attend - adults and children alike.

Admission is free and open to all.

10. Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas at The Q

When: Friday, Sept. 2

Teen pop sensations Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas will be in Cleveland on Sept. 2, performing hits like “Jealous” and “Heart Attack” in their concert at the Quicken Loans Arena. More of a 90’s kid than a 2000’s kid? Former teen pop sensation Aaron Carter will also be in town that night, performing at the Odeon Concert Club.

9. Cleveland National Air Show

When: Saturday, Sept. 3, Sun., Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 5

The Cleveland Air Show is a Labor Day tradition filled with high-flying fun that you won’t want to miss. You can view the full schedule, featuring tactical demonstrations, flybys, the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team and more, on the Air Show’s website.

8. 77th Annual Labor Day Flea Market

When: Thursday, Sept. 1, Friday, Sept. 2, Saturday, Sept. 3 and Monday, Sept. 5

With over 12 acres of property filled with 1,000 outdoor vendors, the Labor Day flea market in Harville is sure to be a place to get some great deals. They expect over 30,000 customers, so check their website for advice on navigating and parking at the venue.

7. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 21st Anniversary Celebration

When: Saturday, Sept. 3

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is celebrating their 21st birthday in style with a 90’s themed party presented by Magic Hat Brewing Company. The party is free to the public and will feature food and drink specials, a screening of “Wayne’s World” and, of course, lots of music. Admission to the Rock Hall will only be $10 for local residents with a valid photo ID.

6. Birds, Beasts Brats & Beer at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History

When: Friday, Sept. 2

The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is giving beer-loving fans a first look at the all new Ralph Perkins II Wildlife Center and Woods Garden on Friday, letting guests learn about the animals, see demonstrations and even get up close and personal with some birds of prey, all while enjoying bratwursts and beer. Tickets are $30 for members and $35 for non-members and include the food and entertainment from The Gage Brothers. The event is open to anyone 21 and over.

5. The Cleveland Orchestra presents “Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark”

When: Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4

The Cleveland Orchestra will be showing “Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark” Saturday and Sunday night, with the award winning musicians performing the score live during the screening. Fireworks will follow the show, weather permitting. If you haven’t had a chance to go to one of the orchestra’s movie nights yet, now is definitely the time.

4. Brazilian Day at Batuqui

When: Sunday, Sept. 4

Celebrate Brazilian Independence Day a bit early on Sunday at the popular restaurant Batuqui. The family-friendly event, which costs $20 to attend, will feature live music, dancing, street food and more, all hosted on the restaurant’s outdoor patio.

3. 2016 South Euclid United Church of Christ Jazz Fest

When: Saturday, Sept. 3

SEUCC’s free jazz festival will feature performances from a number of different bands as well as food trucks including Maui Shaved Ice, East Coast Original Frozen Custard and Barrio Tacos Truck. With beautiful weather expected this weekend, the Jazz Fest is the perfect place to go spend a relaxing day in the sun.

2. Made in Ohio Festival

When: Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4

The Made in Ohio Festival features over 140 local Ohio artists, cooks and entertainers at the Hale Farm & Village. There will be unique shopping experiences as well as period craft demonstrations and local wines and beers. The family friendly event is only $5 to enter, and is a great way to support local businesses.

1. Cleveland Oktoberfest

When: Friday, Sept. 2, Saturday, Sept. 3, Sunday, Sept. 4, Monday, Sept. 5

Oktoberfest returns to Cleveland starting Friday, featuring enough beer, food, music and more to keep you entertained all weekend long. You can buy tickets and check out the event schedule online, or listen to Cleveland 19’s morning anchor Tia Ewing talk about the event with one of the organizers, Candyce Traci, in the video above.

