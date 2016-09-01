Former township treasurer accused of stealing $677,000 says she's a 'compulsive gambler'

South Amherst Police say that former Village Clerk Treasurer Kimberly Green was arrested Friday morning, accused of stealing around $469,000 from the village over a period of 15 months.

Former South Amherst Village Clerk Treasurer Kimberly Green is headed to jail for the next six months. (Source: WOIO)

A former South Amherst Village Clerk Treasurer accused of theft in office is headed to jail for the next six months.

Kimberly Green was sentenced Thursday in Lorain County Court. In addition to jail time, a judge ordered her to pay $677,000 in restitution.

Green was charged with theft, theft in office and tampering with evidence.

Prosecutors say she pocketed thousands of dollars by writing unauthorized checks from the village over a period of 15 months. She's accused of writing checks to herself, depositing them into her personal bank account, and then withdrawing the money.

She resigned from her position in April 2015 when officials became aware of the missing money.

South Amherst council member says Green wrote 360 unauthorized checks @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/lsJQIiGREj — Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) September 1, 2016

Green asked for forgiveness for her actions Thursday in court.

“But I realize I do not deserve it,” she said. “I am a compulsive gambler.”

She said her gambling addiction led to her stealing the money, but that apology was not good enough for the people who live there. A group of South Amherst residents attended the sentencing, still angry because they say Green violated their trust.

South Amherst Village mayor Dave Leshinski spoke on their behalf as Green stood with a bowed head.

"The thing that bothers the entire village is that through this entire ordeal there has not been any remorse until we heard it today. You have shown complete ignorance through the indictment. You and your family have had parties, Easter egg hunts, and trips to the Corvette Museum," said Leshinski.

They wanted her to get the harshest punishment.

Green was permitted work privileges so she could begin paying back the $677,000. The judge said if Green doesn't comply she will face prison time.

