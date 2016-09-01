Romona's Kids: Students get jump start on architectural design, scientific learning

You’ve heard of the STEM subjects in school -- science, engineering, technology, and math. Now, some local middle school students are already jumping right into high-tech projects.

And classes just started!

We found this week’s Romona’s Kids in Brunswick. These kids are having fun working on their first design challenge for “Project Lead The Way.” The new curriculum teaches architectural design and scientific learning.

Seventh grade students at Willetts Middle School will use engineering software to design everything from furniture to a playground. They’ll also learn robotics and program real-world objects like a traffic light.

Every Brunswick student from 6th through 12th grade also gets to use a Chromebook to help them become digital learners.

