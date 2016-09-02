Strongsville jewelry store robbery ends with chase and crash in Cleveland

An investigation is underway into a Strongsville police chase that ended in a crash in Cleveland.

Thursday night a U-haul van and a cruiser crashed on the west side of Cleveland at West 41st Street and Lorain.

The chase began after police received a call around 7:47 p.m. for a smash and grab at Sheiban Jewelers at 16938 Pearl Rd. A store employee said a man smashed a watch case and removed several watches from the case, then fled the scene in a U-haul van with two people inside. Police said they attempted to make a traffic stop when the van crashed.

Suspects fled the crash site on foot. One person was caught and arrested. The other two got away.

Councilman Matt Zone says this never should have happened.



“It was a totally irresponsible action on the Strongsville Police Department. The proper protocol is they should have called the city of Cleveland, said that a car was entering into our political jurisdiction, and they should have terminated the chase, and let CPD handle it from there,” he said.

This is the third time in less than a month a police chase that started in Strongsville ended in a crash in Cleveland.

On Aug. 3, officers chased four people they believe stole an ATM in Strongsville. The ATM was taken from the BP on State Route 82 on Monday.

After a chase, in which a vehicle crashed into a pole on Goodman Road, Christopher Freeman and Davis Johnson were taken into custody.

On Aug. 17, another Strongsville police chase ended in a crash. The chase ended on East 79th when the car hit a pole in the Garden Valley neighborhood in Cleveland.

Four women and two juvenile females were arrested after the pursuit.

