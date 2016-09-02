Former inmates now have a place to stay while they get career training

Former inmates now have an even better chance at turning their life around.

Edwins Leadership & Restaurant, a non-profit whose mission is to provide formerly incarcerated citizens with a foundation in the hospitality industry, is now helping those same people find a place to live while they are in training.

The Edwins Second Chance Life Skills Center opens this month. The three-building campus is in Cleveland's Buckeye neighborhood. The facility provides housing, amenities and educational resources -- not only for current, but also former Edwins students.

The project was 13 months in the making.

“EDWINS mission is to change the face of re-entry. The Second Chance Life Skills Center has been part of the vision from the beginning,” said EDWINS Founder and CEO Brandon Chrostowski. “A fair and equal second chance means ensuring all the tools are in place to make that second chance a reality.”

The 20,000 square foot property has room for up to 21 students, an alumni house, fitness center, library, test kitchen, and outdoor leisure activities. The alumni house offers housing options for recent graduates, with whom the barriers of renting a home are still present.

Many EDWINS students are either homeless or returning to environments not conducive to reform. Students who complete the program are placed at Cleveland’s top restaurants.

Many are even waiting to hire graduates.

After more than 100 placements, Edwins has a zero percent recidivism rate. If you’d like to enroll in the program, contact Passages (3631 Perkins Ave, Cleveland) or call them at 216-881-6776.

To sign up for the Run for Re-Entry on Oct. 23, benefiting Edwins, click here or call 216-623-9933.

