Canton business owner attacked: Urinating suspect left behind DNA

Canton Police say they are searching for two suspects after a well known downtown business owner was attacked early Saturday morning.

Police say 30-year-old Tim Carmany was leaving his business, the Hub Art Factory on Sixth Street NW, when he noticed someone urinating on his building. He confronted the man and was suddenly hit from behind. Carmany was knocked unconscious, but woke up a short time later, when police say he was able to drag himself back into his studio and have another artist call for help.

The description of the suspects is vague. One detail sticks out though: one of the suspects had a gold grill on his teeth.

"We don't know if these two were working in conjunction with one another. He was struck in the back of the head. He was robbed. His cell phone and his wallet was taken," said Lt. Gregory Boudreaux of the Canton Police Department.

A fund has been set up to help Carmany with his medical expenses and to help replace what was stolen in a burglary that happened recently too. His fellow artists and friends can't wait to see him back here at his studio.

I know it sounds cliche, but he is a hub of downtown Canton. He's a business owner. I'm a business owner. Everybody sticks together and supports each other, and I can't believe what happened," said Melissa Sherill.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Canton Police 330-438-4410.

