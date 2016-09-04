Twinsburg Police: Standoff ends, suspect dead

Police and Fire are also around the corner from E. Idlewood at Paul Mitchell School. (Source: WOIO)

A nearly five hour standoff in Twinsburg has ended and the suspect is dead.

Twinsburg's Fire Dept. Captain confirmed the suspect is dead, but its unclear how he died.

SWAT situation ends in Twinsburg. Fire Dept Capt confirmed that suspect is dead @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/0apmAH1rM4 — Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) September 5, 2016

At least two SWAT teams were called out to E. ldlewood after a shooting incident just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

According to police at least one block of residents were evacuated from their homes and transported to a nearby senior center during the incident.

Officials say a man barricaded himself inside a unit at the East Idlewood condominiums. It's still unclear if the suspect was armed.

Witnesses on the scene tell us Metro Life Flight was called to transport a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. That person's condition is not known.

Police officers from multiple cities, including Stow are Reminderville, were called out to assist.

