Police: Canton artist confronts person urinating on his studio, gets knocked unconscious

Canton police are looking for two suspects they say were involved in an attack on an artist and business owner.

Tim Carmany says he was knocked unconscious Saturday morning outside his Canton art studios called the Hub Art Factory. Carmany had just confronted someone urinating on his building when he says he was suddenly hit from behind.



"Eventually, I got back up and then got back in my car and pulled it back in here,” he said. “The guy that was sitting down -- he's the guy that told me I was out for about five minutes."

Carmany was rushed to the hospital. Two days later, he says he's thankful his injuries weren't worse.



“It first started out the CAT scan showed that I had some bleeding in the back of my skull, but the second and third ones got progressively better, and they decided that there wasn't any permanent damage, and that, I could go home,” he said.

Carmany had already been burglarized weeks before. He is a big part of a revitalization effort in downtown Canton and says despite what happened, the Hub Artist Factory will stay where it is.

"It hasn't deterred me at all from making art or being down here in Canton or my love for this city and just making it a better place,” he said.

Police say they are searching for two male suspects -- the only outstanding feature being that one of Carmany's attackers had what looked like a gold grill.

Carmany says he is still in a lot of pain recovering from his head injury. He would like to see police make an arrest. Anyone who has any information that could help the investigation is asked to call the Canton police.

