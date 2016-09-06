Maroon 5 reschedules Cleveland tour dates so Adam Levine can be at the birth of his first child

Maroon 5 has rescheduled their upcoming Cleveland tour date so that frontman Adam Levine can be at the birth of his first child.

The band was originally set to perform on Sept. 28. Levine announced that the band would be cancelling and rescheduling some shows on his Twitter page on Sept. 2.

"The shows will be just as great, you might just have to wait a little bit," he said. "We love you and we're sorry."

I am so sorry for the inconvenience and look forward to seeing you all very soon. More at: https://t.co/GwYnibofri pic.twitter.com/PVhPLOvLJ3 — Adam Levine (@adamlevine) September 3, 2016

Levine married Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo in July of 2014. They announced that they were expecting their first child in March.

“Even when you think you’ve planned everything perfectly sometimes life just kinda happens," said Levine. "Soon Behati and I will be celebrating the birth of our first child and, as I’m sure you all understand, I need to be there but unfortunately this means some of Maroon 5’s upcoming shows need to be rescheduled. I know this might present an inconvenience to our fans out there and I apologize for this. I’m really looking forward to seeing everyone in the spring.”

The Cleveland show will be rescheduled for Feb. 22, with opening act R. City. All tickets for the new date will be honored by The Q.

