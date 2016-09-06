Lodi flies Thin Blue Line flags supporting police in downtown area

The village of Lodi is showing its support for the men and women in blue with Thin Blue Line flags. Instead of the traditional red, white, and blue the flags have a thin blue line to show support for law enforcement.

Village officials recently put up five of the flags in the downtown square next to the police department to show support for law enforcement. The flags are part of an ongoing effort to show gratitude to law enforcement all over the village. Some residents have blue lights shining on their porches, and others have tied blue ribbons around trees on their properties.

"It makes me feel good. I'm actually almost emotional when I see that," said Lodi Chief of Police Keith Keough. "I talk to a lot of people during the day. They thank us for doing a good job, but when somebody actually goes that further step and puts a blue ribbon on their mailbox to let me know as I go by that they they support me, it can be emotional."

Councilwoman Melody Miller saw the blue and white flags online flying high in towns in other places and wanted to have similar flags on display in Lodi.

"That (police) are appreciated and we support them and we know they are working hard," said Miller.

Miller said so far the feedback they've received is good.

"Everyone has been supportive, except I don't know if other people from other towns may not like it -- so far I have not heard anything negative," said Miller.

But some have taken to social media to express their disapproval of altering the American Flag in this way.

"I honestly never even thought about it until now, since that has come forward. The original ones we were going to get were black flags with a thin blue line, and that's the ones we originally wanted, and these were the ones available," Miller said.

Keough said there was no intention of offending anyone.

"We thought it would be a good idea to put these flags up to show support for those that are currently working, also for those who have lost their lives in the line of duty," he said.

