Being a nurse makes it harder for Stipe Miocic's wife to watch his UFC fights

Being the wife of a Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter can be excruciating. And seeing her husband getting hurt in the octagon never gets any easier for Ryan Miocic, who recently married reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic.

"I'm always just worried about injuries, and making sure he walks out with very minor injuries, hopefully…" she said, as she knocked on wood.

Ryan is a nurse, so she says she looks at the action through a different lens, analyzing the blows he's taking during a fight.

"When he fought Shane del Rosario, we just started dating, and his arm was bowed out. It looked broken," she said.

Miocic's wife knew she needed to be by his side when he fought for the belt in Brazil, back in May, to act as an advocate.

"As a nurse and as his wife, God forbid he'd have to go to the hospital there. It's a very different system," she said.

As Ryan watches his fights, which can be bloody and violent, she says she reminds herself this is what he chose.

"It's what he loves and he's made all the necessary preparations. And he's safe. It is what it is, once you're out there," she said.

Once the fight is over on Sept. 10, the couple has plans to travel to Australia, take a honeymoon and move in to a new home.

