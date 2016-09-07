10 Cleveland schools dismissed early for heat

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District closed 10 schools early on Wednesday because the heat was unbearable inside the school buildings.

Officials announced after 1 p.m. that it was too hot for students. Regular dismissal for schools was between 2:10 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Benjamin Franklin, Charles Eliot, Garret Morgan, Iowa-Maple, Louis Agassiz, Tremont Montessori, Valley View Boys Leadership Academy, William Cullen Bryant elementary schools, Collinwood, and Facing History New Tech at Charles Mooney high schools all dismissed students early.

“Most of the 10 schools that closed today did not have air conditioning units in any part of the buildings at all," said district representative Roseann Canfora.

Parents say they received an alert by phone that told them to come pick up their children. If they couldn't come to the schools, the students were kept at their school building until they could be safely sent home. A district representative says making sure the children ate lunch before they left played a factor in the timing of the dismissal.

"It was super hot," said Maryjane Jones, a mom who came early to pick up her daughter. "I think they did the best they could, because if you go in there they are sweating like fools in there."

Some parents say it's time to update or replace old school buildings.

"In Pepper Pike, they have heated sidewalks, and in here they don't have doors on the stalls for the girls bathrooms. I just think that richer neighborhoods have a lot more. We are just asking for basic necessities (like) air conditioning, doors on bathrooms, things like that," said Tracy McQuistion, whose daughter goes to Tremont Montessori School.

District representatives aren't saying anything about their plans for Thursday when temperatures are expected to soar near 90 once again. Temperatures reached into the 90s for the 28th day this summer.

Unseasonably hot and muggy weather stays with us for Thursday, too.

