Fellow firefighters going to UFC 203 to cheer for Stipe Miocic

When Oakwood and Valley View Firefighter Stipe Miocic enters the octagon at Quicken Loans Arena on Saturday night, he will be surrounded by thousands of fans, and plenty of fellow firefighters.

The reigning UFC Heavyweight Champ's friend and co-worker, Jamie Mecklemburg, said there will be entire sections of the arena filled entirely with firemen.

"We've gone from his first fight being in Houston, Texas, which he had maybe four people there rooting for him. To Brazil where he had 14 of us rooting for him. Now he's going to be able to fight at home and he's going to have 20,000 people rooting for him, going to be a complete change from what he's used to and it's going to be amazing," he said.

Mecklemburg, who traveled with Miocic to Brazil where he won his UFC Championship belt, said it's been great to watch Miocic's fan base explode.

"It's going to be a great night and it's going to end with him getting his hand raised," he said.

Mecklemburg said Miocic may be the champ, but at the firehouse he is still the junior guy who has to do things, like clean the toilets. But, he said, they see it as their job to take care of the "baddest man on the planet."

"Sometimes people just randomly show up, they want to meet him and they want to talk to him. And he's all about meeting his fans and everything but when you show up at 10 at night, we might need to say he's not here,” said Mecklemburg.



Miocic faces heavyweight championship contender Alistair Overeem in UFC 203 Saturday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

