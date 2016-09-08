August was the most fatal opioid overdose month for Cuyahoga County of all time

August was the most fatal month for Cuyahoga County for opioid overdoses yet, and September isn’t showing any signs of bucking the dangerous trend.

Overwhelming statistics

The Medical Examiner’s Office reports that there were at least 52 fatal overdoses in August from heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil or a combination of the three, which is the county’s highest fatality rate ever. There were at least 47 fatal overdoses in July, 31 in June and 45 in May.

Fourteen people have died of fatal overdoses in the month of September thus far, including at least two deaths from carfentanil, a large animal sedative that can kill in even minuscule doses and can be resistant to overdose drug naloxone. There were 10 deaths over Labor Day Weekend.

In 2015, one person died every day in Cuyahoga County from a drug overdose. Since February of 2016, Cuyahoga County has been losing an average of 11 people every week, with 330 victims already and nearly 500 estimated for the year. If Cuyahoga County continues at this rate, there would be 1,825 opioid deaths for the year.

Why the increase?

The increase can be at least partially attributed to the rise of fentanyl, a drug which is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, which went from causing only five overdoses in 2013 to causing 37 in 2014 and 92 in 2015 before skyrocketing to an estimated 420 deaths in 2016.

Carfentanil is also a problem. The ME issued a public health warning for the drug in August, which officials say can kill a person with just one grain. The drug, recently detected in the Cleveland area, has also killed people in surrounding communities, with 25 people dying from the drug in a three-day span in July in Summit County.

Prevention efforts

One of the primary prevention efforts in the fight against opioids is Project DAWN, an opioid overdose education and naloxone distribution program. Project DAWN distributes naloxone, more commonly referred to as Narcan, a non-addictive prescription medication that combats the effects of opioids. It can be injected or sprayed through the nose.

When heroin enters the blood stream, it is converted to morphine and then binds to the body’s opioid receptors. This creates feelings of pleasure similar to when people eat or have sex, but it also blocks the brain’s pain signals and can affect breathing. Too much heroin can cause breathing to stop entirely.

Naloxone combats this by binding to opioid receptors and forcing the heroin to unbind, thus reversing its effects. The drug can cause withdrawal effects such as dizziness, nausea, shaking and sweating in opioid users. It has no effect on people who have not used opioids.

Narcan kits are available for pick-up by those worried about themselves or a loved one overdosing at Project DAWN locations, including the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, the Free Medical Clinic of Greater Cleveland, the Thomas F. McCafferty Health Center and the City of Cleveland EMS Headquarters. The city hopes to expand the program soon so that all EMS ambulances on emergency calls for those at risk of opioid overdoses will carry Project DAWN kits.

