FBI scours North Ridgeville to determine if abduction cases linked

The FBI has confirmed dozens of agents and police were in a North Ridgeville neighborhood Thursday investigating a 2015 child abduction case.

Authorities want to determine if the 2015 case is linked to a Cleveland abduction and an attempted abduction case in Elyria.

Search for man behind NE Ohio kidnapping attempts expands to surrounding states

FBI Agent Vicki Anderson said there are several similarities as it pertains to a white man entering a home in the middle of the night while dad was in bed and abducting a very small girl from her bed.

"She is sleeping in her bed,” Anderson said of the North Ridgeville case. “Her father is in the house, and a man comes into the house, scooped her out of her bed and took her out of the house. He didn't take her far in this particular occasion, and she was able to get away a short time later and get back to her house, but there are a lot of similarities here."

The FBI is not saying exactly how old the child is or sharing much information about the case at this time.

Anderson says the FBI was surprised by how many North Ridgeville residents had no knowledge of the abduction that happened in Cleveland.

At this time there is no definitive link to the other cases but they are looking closely at each one. If you know anything that could help solve these cases call 216-622-6842.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.