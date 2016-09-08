Holocaust survivor says she offered man money to stop sexually assaulting her

A Berea man will spend 25 years in prison after he raped an 81-year-old widow in February. A judge called it the most brutal crime she'd ever seen in court Thursday.

Jason Farmer pleaded guilty to three counts of rape in August. He was sentenced to 25 years in the Lorain Correctional Institution this week.

The victim said he forced his way into her Berea apartment earlier this year before raping her.

"He put hand on the door he grabbed me here, made a big cut with nail, then he put me like potato bag and went to the bedroom and I screamed," she said in court.

She said when she looked at his face she realized she'd seen him hanging around her building before.

"I was so nice to him," she said. "He'd ask me for a dollar and I'd give it to him."

During the assault, she said she begged him to stop, offering him all of the money she had. She said she had $11.

"He took it," she said. "I thought he would say never mind."

Her pastor also spoke, and said she'd been a victim before. She grew up in Europe during World War II and watched Nazi's kill her father. Then they took her to labor camps where she was repeatedly sexually abused.

Farmer's attorney told the judge a medical examination revealed he suffers from mental disorders such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

"I just wanted to say sorry because I didn't mean to be that much of a harm," he said.

Farmer will have to register as a tier three sex offender, which means he'll have to register his address with authorities every 90 days for the rest of his life.

