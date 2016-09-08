BBC doc puts spotlight on heroin epidemic in Avon Lake, Lorain County

The BBC's new documentary Smack in Suburbia -- America's Heroin Crisis has people talking on social media, especially those from Avon Lake.

The documentary takes a heart-wrenching look at the effects of heroin addiction in Lorain County, but focuses in on the wealthy, lakeside suburb of Avon Lake. One of the men in the film is battling heroin addiction and claims he snorted an opioid right off of a table in the library of Avon Lake High School when he was a student.

"I remember I was sitting over -- maybe three tables back over there. I said, 'What's that?' He said, 'This is Oxycontin.' I actually snorted it right off the table, and that's basically when I fell in love with it," said a person called Blake in the film.

Current students describe how prevalent drugs are at the school.

"There is a kid that got caught with Oxycontin in his locker, and he actually got arrested at school and went in the cop car," described one student in the film.

But Avon Lake City Schools Superintendent Bob Scott says this documentary doesn't tell the whole story.

"I was disappointed because it really only told a small slice of what we were doing and what we talked about when we were here. It really did not portray Avon Lake High School or Avon Lake the way I would want it portrayed," said Scott.

Scott also says after being interviewed for 45 minutes there was only one clip of him that got used. In the clip, you see Scott describing how students pass pills to one another.

"I showed a parent this not too long ago -- they said, 'How come you can't catch them?' And I took my notebook, I put the pill in it, closed the notebook cover, handed it to them and said, 'You put five dollars in there and hand it back.' It's almost impossible to catch because they are so small," he told the interviewer.

Scott says the documentary never mentions the school's efforts to combat drug use.

"They left out all the pieces about education. They left out all the pieces that we had talked about on prevention and support, and we felt like it really just put us in a bad light," added Scott.

Scott says city officials approached him about participating in the documentary initially because they thought it would be a good opportunity to get the word out about heroin addiction and could possibly help others.

"You don't want to end up being defensive in these kinds of things because, you know, we really understand that in the United States and in Avon Lake, in our high school, we are always battling drugs and alcohol and it's an ongoing process for us," said Scott.

Scott says Avon Lake City Schools work closely with Lorain County Alcohol and Drug Abuse services to help students and their families who are struggling with addiction.

