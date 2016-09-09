Crash leads to 2-hour standoff & surrender in Parma

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

The scene of the Parma crash and stand-off.

A crash in Parma Friday morning ended with a man barricading himself inside a home for two hours before surrendering.

Joe Malburg called the scene that followed surreal.

"There were snipers all over the place full camouflage," said Malburg.

The crash happened at about 10 a.m. at 6520 Broadview Rd. A man was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, officers said. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. Police were at first unable to respond to the man who was ejected from his vehicle due to the situation.

"There was a car that just went off the road and crashed really bad. I saw the driver walk out of the car, but I saw another guy laying on the ground," said the 911 caller.

The other man ran inside a house that belongs to a church. There was a woman inside who was told by the man that he was armed and she quickly escaped.

As police patrolled the area with dogs and guns,schools and day cares within a one mile radius were put on lockdown. Nearby west creek reservation was also evacuated.

Michali Aniperko's daughter attends a school just a few minutes away.

"They just said the school is locked down because of Parma police department. My wife was worried and I went to check out what was happening at the school," said Aniperko.

Police, SWAT and crisis negotiators were able to talk the suspect out.

Seven Hills police assisted with road closures, including Broadview Road at West Ridgewood Drive. Cleveland Metroparks police were also assisting.

