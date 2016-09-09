No, the 'five-second rule' isn't actually a thing

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ (WOIO): Sorry to break it to everyone, but the 'five-second rule' has officially been debunked.

The five-second rule is invoked by hungry people everywhere, saying that you can eat food off the floor if it's been there for less than five seconds; presumably, in this amount of time, the bacteria isn't fast enough to stick to the morsel. However, researchers at Rutgers University have officially disproven that myth, showing that food can be contaminated in less than a second.

Researchers looked at four surfaces (stainless steel, ceramic tile, wood and carpet) and four different foods (watermelon, bread, bread and butter and gummy candy). They then looked at four different contact times (less than one second, five seconds, 30 seconds and 300 seconds) and determined which foods gathered their lab-created nonpathogenic "cousin" of salmonella.

Researchers found that bacteria was more likely to transfer from tile and stainless steel than carpet, with wood having a variable transfer rate. The researchers also found that the watermelon was contaminated the most, while the gummy bears were contaminated the least, leading them to believe that the bacteria transfer was affected by food moisture.

“Bacteria don’t have legs, they move with the moisture, and the wetter the food, the higher the risk of transfer," Rutgers professor Donald Schaffner told Rutgers Today. "Also, longer food contact times usually result in the transfer of more bacteria from each surface to food.”

Researchers did find that longer time meant more bacterial transfer, and they said that, with certain types of food and certain surfaces, it's possible for bacteria to transfer in less than one second.

"The ‘five-second rule’ is a significant oversimplification of what actually happens when bacteria transfer from a surface to food," Schaffner said. "Bacteria can contaminate instantaneously.”

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.