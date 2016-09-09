Warrensville Heights parents upset that students are suffering in hot classrooms

The hot start to the school year is making it more than just uncomfortable for some Warrensville Heights students. (Source: WOIO)

The hot start to the school year is making it more than just uncomfortable for some students. One local mom says the temperature in the classrooms are so high, it's making her kids sick.

Since school started for Warrensville Heights, on August 22nd, the average temp has been 86 degrees. But temperatures reached into the mid 90s twice this week on school days. And without air conditioning at Warrensville Heights Middle School, conditions are sweltering inside.

"I hear nothing but horror stories. 'They say ma it's hot. Ma I can't concentrate. Ma I have a head ache,'" said Wright.

Temperatures in the classrooms where her 12 year old and 13 year olds spend the day, she says, are so bad that she sent them to school with a thermometer. It registered 90 degrees. It's not just a matter of comfort. She says it's making them sick.

"Just yesterday, my son had to come home. He was puking, had nosebleeds, light headed. He couldn't endure the heat," she said.

Superintendent Donald Jolly acknowledges this is a significant issue.

"We've taken a lot of steps to ensure that our kids are comfortable. We've purchased fans for each room," he said.

They've purchased water, and water bottles that students and staff have unlimited access to.

He says they're also moving kids to empty spaces where it isn't as stifling.



"We have a science wing that is extremely hot. And in the morning time it's bearable. In the afternoon, we have to move students around," said Jolly.



"It's frustrating on my behalf trying to take care of sick kids, and then also with them being honor students, them not being able to focus like they need to," said Wright.



Jolly says they're doing all they can right now for students, staff and parents.



"We are accommodating any parent who feels it's too hot, with an excuse note and we excuse their absence," said Jolly.

The superintendent says he and the school board are investigating portable air conditioning units, and if the district has a budget for those. Long term, they'd like to have new building constructed for the district.

