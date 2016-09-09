Wait lists still long for heroin recovery

Heroin addicts who are ready to seek help and get clean, will likely have to wait weeks to do so. (Source: WOIO)

In Cuyahoga County patients have to wait 2-4 weeks to get in to a treatment center, and 6 weeks to get into a detox program.

In Summit County, the waits are even longer. More than 60 men, and 40 women are waiting (about two weeks) for a spot in the resident detox program.

To get an assessment and a referral for treatment, you'll have to make an appointment.

The next opening is October 25th, but they do accept walk-ins. There are currently 112 people waiting for a bed in the residential treatment program. Women are waiting about 3 weeks for that.

Men have to wait 30-90 days for a bed.

