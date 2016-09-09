Wait lists still long for heroin recovery - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Wait lists still long for heroin recovery

Heroin addicts who are ready to seek help and get clean, will likely have to wait weeks to do so. 

In Cuyahoga County patients have to wait 2-4 weeks to get in to a treatment center, and 6 weeks to get into a detox program.

In Summit County, the waits are even longer. More than 60 men, and 40 women are waiting (about two weeks) for a spot in the resident detox program. 

To get an assessment and a referral for treatment, you'll have to make an appointment. 

The next opening is October 25th, but they do accept walk-ins. There are currently 112 people waiting for a bed in the residential treatment program. Women are waiting about 3 weeks for that. 

Men have to wait 30-90 days for a bed. 

