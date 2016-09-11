Brook Park Ceremony honors those lost on 9/11 and heroes from 3rd Battalion, 25 Marine Regiment

Close to 1,000 motorcyclists registered for a memorial ride that started in Brook Park with a ceremony honoring the 2,976 lives lost on 9/11.

Organizers said this year's ceremony would emphasize the 40 passengers who were on Flight 93 that crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania after passengers tried to fight off the terrorists on their plane.

The names of the 24 fallen heroes from Ohio, who served with the 3rd Battalion, 25 Marine Regime in Iraq were read at the end of the ceremony.

John Kikol and his wife have organized the memorial ceremony for close to 15 years now - not because they knew anyone who lost their lives on 9/11. For them, holding the event is a very personal way of saying thanks.



"To see on 9/11 what happened to our country and then to see 7,000 men and women give their lives for our country, this is the least we can do. We just don't want to forget them," said Kikol.



Former New York Firefighter John Murphy helped in the rescue and recovery at Ground Zero. He lost two fellow firefighters from his department.



"Events like this really help. There's a saying, "you are never truly gone until you are forgotten," said Murphy.



After the singing of "America the Beautiful" hundreds of motorcyclists took off on a memorial ride that traveled through Olmsted Township, North Olmsted, Westlake, Bay Village, Avon Lake and was scheduled to end in Avon.

Those at this year's event said that every year the crowd seems to get bigger.

"When a mother or father gives you a hug for remembering their son or daughter - that's priceless," added Kikol.

