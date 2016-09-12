Parents hold fundraiser to recall Cuyahoga Heights school board president

Parents of Cuyahoga Heights students held a fundraiser Sunday night to start a recall campaign for controversial school board president Dr. Holly Thacker, who has been the subject of criticism within the community since she and other board members voted to put superintendent Tom Evans on administrative leave in early August with no publicly given explanation.

MORE: Cuyahoga Heights Schools superintendent put on administrative leave

Over 100 people met at the Harry Buffalo in Parma Heights for the fundraiser. Many wore shirts supporting Evans.

The organizers want to file a lawsuit to forcibly remove Thacker and fellow board member Tim Oden so that they can reclaim control and hopefully put the superintendent back in his position. They say that they are close to reaching their goal to move forward with the lawsuit.

MORE: Parents call for president's resignation at Cuyahoga Heights school board meeting

"We have to have initial fees for our attorneys and that money will be given to them and we get the court process to get Tim Oden and Holly Thacker off the board," said one fundraiser attendee. "The students are all devastated... they don't want to be in school right now because Mr. Evans isn't there and it's hard on them."

Cleveland 19 obtained the personnel file of Evans, which showed no evidence of disciplinary issues.

MORE: Suspended Cuyahoga Heights super says he wasn't made aware of "specific deficiencies"

Last week, members of the Cuyahoga Heights football team wore stickers on their helmets supporting Evans, while some parents and fans at the game wore shirts.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.