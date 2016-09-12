Video shows upset Wildwater Kingdom attendees' last day in park

A video posted to the Geauga Lake Facebook page Sunday shows upset Wildwater Kingdom fans experiencing their last day in the park before it closes for good.

In the video, fans in the wave pool can be seen chanting "one more wave" after the park's official closing time of 7 p.m., but the park didn't answer their requests.

"They declined and [the] last guests to ever enjoy Geauga Lake went home sad and disgusted," wrote the Facebook page.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company announced Aug. 19 that the park would close after Labor Day, upsetting many fans. A petition to save the park, started in early September, has garnered over 4,000 signatures.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.