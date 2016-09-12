Ashland High School teacher arrested for allegedly having sexual relationship with former student

An Ashland High School teacher was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a former student.

Kimberly Siracuse, 48, taught social studies and government at the high school. Police began their investigation into her on March 4 and turned it over to the prosecutor in June.

Siracuse was indicted on three counts of sexual battery. There is no court date yet.

Cleveland 19 has reached out to the school to find out her current employment status.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.

