Axson family, attorney meet with Brunswick police over use of 'N' word

The family of Rodney Axson Jr. and the NAACP are meeting Monday afternoon with the Brunswick Police Department.

The meeting comes after Axson said he overheard a group of white players using the "N" word before the Sept. 2 football game.

MORE: HS player takes knee during National Anthem after locker room slur

Axson then kneeled during the National Anthem at that game, in response to the racial slurs. Later, he said he received "racially offensive text messages and threats," that included a threat of lynching that appeared on Snapchat.

Ken Meyers, a Cleveland attorney for the two students accused of offensive text messages, said the boys apologized to Axson and that Axson accepted. They deny making lynching comments.

Meanwhile, The Brunswick City Schools Superintendent released a statement on Friday regarding the case of "racially offensive texts" made toward Axson.

"We are still investigating various incidents of inappropriate and racially motivated conduct by students at Brunswick High School. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement as well. The investigation started as soon as we were made aware. We have disciplined students and will continue to work with the Brunswick Police Department to investigate this situation to it's conclusion. As such, we will not comment further until such time as we have a reasonable grasp on all the facts. However, let me say that a statement which has circulated on social media connected with this investigation is reprehensible and I am deeply disappointed that any of our students would participate in its publication. Racial slurs and hate speech have no place in the Brunswick schools and those found complicit in such misconduct will be dealt with accordingly.

We are also working on bringing in outside experts to work with our District now and to continue this relationship as we move forward.

This is a statement I have never even conceived that I might need to release. I am saddened to have to do so."

Michael Mayell, Superintendent Brunswick City Schools

