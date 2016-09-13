Cleveland City Council votes to put minimum wage increase on ballot

The Cleveland City Council approved legislation Monday that gives voters the opportunity to vote on raising the minimum wage.

The legislation would place a ballot initiative before voters in a special election on May 2, 2017. If approved, the minimum wage would be raised to $12 an hour beginning in January of 2018, and then would be raised $1 per hour annually for three years before reaching $15.

Currently, the state-wide minimum wage is $8.10 an hour, which is $0.85 higher than the federal rate of $7.25. The Services Employees International Union has been pushing to raise that to $15 an hour with the Fight for 15 movement, which had a goal of a $15 per hour minimum wage by Jan. 1, 2017.

The City Council has debated whether or not the minimum wage should be increased. Some have said that raising Cleveland's minimum wage while the rest of the state stays the same would kill businesses and force them to lay off staff. Others who support a raised minimum wage have suggested that an incremental wage hike may be the best thing for both workers and business owners.

"We should do something about raising the minimum wage, but to raise it to $15 in one full swoop would not be the best prudent way of getting those individuals who deserve a raise, a raise," said Councilman Zack Reed. "We at City Council should give them the raise, but to do it in a dramatic fashion on the first day of 2017 will be harmful to our business community."

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine has questioned the constitutionality of raising the minimum wage in individual cities. Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson has said that he supports a minimum wage increase, but only if it comes from the state or federal government.

