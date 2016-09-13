Safety tips for kids home alone from school

Paying for after school care can be expensive, and not every parent has the money to be able to afford it. In the state of Ohio, with no minimum age for a child to be left home alone, many children are left taking care of themselves when school is out.

The After School Alliance found that 23 percent of K through 12th graders in the state of Ohio, roughly 431,489 kids, are left alone after school; and, with many parents unwilling to admit their kids are left alone, that number is believed to be much higher.

So what can you do if you have no choice and have to leave your kids home alone?

Arsenio Lowe, a patrol officer and resource officer for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, says to create a plan with your child.

"Go over safety rules, what to do when they get home," he said.

Lowe says to make sure that kids never answer the door or the home phone when they are home alone, and to make sure that they keep in contact with their parents through phone calls. He also suggests letting family and neighbors be involved to look out for the child until the parents get home.

Other helpful tips including having homework and chores ready for your child so they can stay occupied and having meals prepared so they don't have to use the stove.

Some helpful after-school resources available in Cleveland include the Greater Cleveland Neighborhood Center, The Cleveland Foundation, Open Doors Academy and Horizon Education Centers.

