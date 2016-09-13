NEO High school students can now graduate with firefighter/EMT certifications

Eight juniors at Warrensville Heights High aren't just students -- they're cadets.

The group is the first to enroll in the school's new Fire Tech program. This year they'll be getting an introduction to the fundamentals of firefighting and emergency medical services. Next year they will go to Tri-C and take their Emergency Medical Technician course, and their Professional Firefighting. By the time they graduate high school they will have received two nationally recognized certifications that will allow them to apply for jobs immediately.

"I get to help people, save houses, save people. It's something I wanted to do. I'm really excited," said Cadet Javon Johnson.

Instructor Brandon Barnes said the students are engaged and excited about learning. They have the capacity for 15 students right now -- which is open to students in Cleveland Heights, Shaker Heights and Warrensville Heights -- but they hope to expand the program.

"The response has been ridiculous ... now that it's being introduced to the whole school, into two other schools, next year we anticipate the enrollment to be much higher," he said.

The 16-year-olds aren't shying away from the physical training that comes along with the program, but they do say that the college level content can be challenging.

"It’s challenging, but it’s actually something we can enjoy so it’s easier to get into it," said Cadet Cortez Bradley.

The teens also recognize the dangers they will be facing.

"We know that there's a least a hundred firefighters a year that die on the job. We understand what we're getting in to," said Bradley.

The Tri-C program is also available to students at Polaris Career Center, Excel Tecc (in Mayfield) and Euclid High Schools.

For information on the programs, call the Tri-C Fire Academy at 216-987-5076.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.