Brunswick football player accused of making racist remarks promoted to team captain?

Brunswick City Schools Superintendent Mike Mayell says he won't be saying anything more right now about claims of racist remarks and threats being made against Brunswick High School Senior and football player, Rodney Axson, Jr.

Police said they were at the high school today interviewing students about the racially offensive remarks and a threat of lynching made towards Axson after he said, he told his fellow teammates not to use the "n" word in the locker room before a Sept. 2 game.

Axson then kneeled in protest during the National Anthem.

"Once he took the knee, he had a lot of backlash from it, to the point where we had messages sent to us for his lynching, for others calling him an ignorant "n." He's doing things to make the black race look worse than what they are," said Rodney Axson Sr., during a press conference outside the Police Department on Monday.

Rodney Axson Jr.'s father said his son has been attending school and playing football while the allegations are being investigated, but the elder Axson says, it's hard, because one of the accused has since been promoted to team captain.

"One of the kids that was involved in this or d ropped the "n" word. That happened on Thursday. They played on Friday. The kid that was involved in it still played in the game and was promoted to team captain," added Axson Sr.

Brunswick City Schools Superintendent Mike Mayell said he had nothing to add to the school's previous statement that talked about the school disciplining the students involved and working with police on their investigation. Mayell said he would be open to doing an interview early next week.

Brunswick Police say those involved could face charges that vary from misdemeanor disorderly conduct to a hate crime.

