Parma schools facing $15M budget deficit

Officials with Parma schools are scrambling to figure out how to handle a $15 million budget deficit.

About 200 people attended a Parma School Board meeting Monday night after administrators made the announcement. Officials said they’ve known about the deficit since May, but there are still many decisions to make to figure how they will cover the gaping hole.

Dan Rajkovich is the supervisor of public relations for the district. He says they are working on a plan to send to the state by the end of the month.

“The district spent more than it was bringing in. Essentially, there was no money missing or anything like that. The money was spent on educational programs for kids and for students. In essence, we were spending more than we were bringing in,” said Rajkovich.

The overspending started in 2014 when the last district treasurer was in office, Rajkovich said. Though there are fiscal reports released twice a year, he said no one caught the problem until last May when the current district treasurer took over the position.

Rajkovich said the former treasurer resigned in April of last year, a month before the current treasurer discovered there was an issue. Rajkovich didn’t confirm if the deficit was linked to the former treasurer’s resignation.

Now the district must send a plan to the state outlining how it will fill the $15 million gap by Oct. 1. The district has to make $7 million in cuts this year and $8 million next year. Rajkovich couldn’t comment on how many jobs may be impacted or what programs are most likely to go.

“Just about every option is on the table,” he said. “They’re going to be programs affected and those programs impact kids and like I said it’s a difficult time for everybody. We’re just trying to figure out what we can cut and what we can keep and how we can make it a great school for kids.”

The board plans to announce the recovery plan and how it will fix the deficit at a upcoming meeting at Parma High School on Sept. 26.

