Multiple women say Ashland abduction suspect invited them over

Several women in Ashland claim that they had been approached by the suspect in a kidnapping case that led police to three bodies.

Shawn Michael Grate, 40, was arrested Tuesday and charged with the abduction of a woman. That woman was rescued from an Ashland home after she was able to call 911 for help. The bodies of two other women were discovered at the home, and Grate led authorities to a third body in Mansfield.

Stacey Stanley, 43, was one of the dead women found in the Ashland home. She'd been missing since Sept. 8.

Bailey Finley says she thought Grate lived at the Ashland house where two bodies were found, just steps away from a coin laundry where she and her 2-year-old son go to wash their clothes. Finley says Grate tried Sunday to get her to come into the house where the bodies were found.

"My son was sick, so he kept telling me that he could give him Children's Motrin, get him something to drink and just sit down and watch television for a little while our clothes keep drying,” she said. “I told him, ‘No,’ because I had to sit here and wash the clothes.”

More Ashland women telling me the suspect in kidnapping and bodies found tried to get them to spend time with them. pic.twitter.com/0A4czTWiGH — Denise Zarrella (@DZarrella19) September 14, 2016

Finley also reported hearing strange noises coming from the house this past Tuesday, when she was also at the coin laundry. She and her mother recognized Grate from his Facebook page.

Brittney Lutz says that Grate was hanging out outside her boyfriend's Ashland apartment building on Friday and approached her.

"He was asking me how am I doing and my name, and I was like 'Brittney,' and he asked me if I did drugs, and I'm like, 'No, I have a 2-year-old to worry about.’ And so he's like, 'Can I give you my number? Maybe we can go out and have a couple beers,’ this and that,” Lutz said. “I'm thinking to myself, 'You're a little awkward and a little too old to come on to a 20-year-old getting ready to go to the bar with her mother to have a fun night.’"

Edna Louise Boals says she knew Grates and got a bad feeling from him.

"He asked me to go up to (a house) with him, and my gut says, ‘No, I am not going with you.’ I think he got kind of mad at me, but I am not going with Shawn because my gut says, ‘No. Do not trust him,’" said Boals.

The women said they would be taking to Ashland police about their encounters with Grate. His criminal record before Tuesday's charge spans about six years, but the charges are for misdemeanors.

