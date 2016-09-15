Friends worry unidentified body is another missing Ashland woman

Family, friends and residents waited outside the crime-scene tape for any word on the identities of the women.

Sister of Ashland victim Stacey Stanley: This guy is 'a monster'

The man suspected of killing at least two women was charged Thursday with murder.

Shawn Michael Grate, 40, was arrested Tuesday and charged with abduction of a woman. In the process of rescuing the woman and investigating the scene, police found 2 bodies.

A woman called 911 Tuesday morning saying Shawn Grate abducted her and he was in the bedroom with her at that moment.

Tense 911 call from house where 2 bodies found: 'Please hurry'

Police still have not formally identified the body of a second woman found inside a home on Covert Court in Ashland.

Edna Louise Boals worries that her missing friend, Elizabeth Griffith, is that second woman that police have yet to identify in a grisly case that began on Tuesday - that's when a woman dialed 9-1-1 and reported she'd been abducted.

Ashland Police went to a thought to be vacant home on Covert Court.

There they found the woman who dialed 9-1-1, and the man who is about to be formally charged with her kidnapping, 40-year-old, Shawn Michael Grate.

While police were processing the scene, they found the bodies of two women.

One of the women was identified as 43-year-old, Stacey Stanley, of Ashland.

Grate later led police to a third body in Mansfield.

Griffith has not been seen since Aug. 16, when she was captured on surveillance cameras at a local Aldis.

"We all love her. Please bring her back," said Boals, "I hope it's not her because if it's her - please if she's out there, if you got her, don't kill her. Bring her home to her family and her friends."

Boals claims that Griffith dated Grate at one time.

Grate is expected to be formally charged with one count of kidnapping and two counts of murder on Friday at 3 p.m.

Ashland Police said they are searching for Griffith. The 29-year-old lives on Mathews Ave.

Officials have not said how long she has been missing.

Police describe Griffith as being 5’2” tall, 228 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

If you see her or know where she is give police a call.

