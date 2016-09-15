Romona's Kids: Paralympian from Parma fences her way to Rio

Lauryn Deluca, a wheelchair fencer from Parma, competed this week at the Paralympics in Rio.

She's this week's Romona's Kid.

Her motto is "Endeavor to Persevere." She clinched her spot in Rio by winning gold at the Pan American Championships in Brazil.

Though she didn't medal at the Paralympics, she did get one victor for Team USA on Tuesday and says she's looking forward to the next games.

She said she also had a great time sightseeing in Rio and at the Opening Ceremonies.

Deluca has a mild form of cerebral palsy, and began as an able-bodied fencer. She was eventually recruited by USA Fencing for the wheelchair team.

