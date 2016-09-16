VIDEO: 11-year-old neighbor pays respect to trooper killed in I-90 crash

As the law enforcement community prepares to lay one of its own to rest, the rest of the community is saluting Highway Patrolman Kenneth Velez.

About a hundred people gathered Friday to receive the body at the Richard J. Reidy Funeral home in Lorain.

In Velez's Lorain neighborhood, 11-year-old Ejavien Franklin says he only knew the trooper as a friendly neighbor.

"One day I was walking by, and I saw him, he waived at me and I said, 'Hi,'" the boy said.

Even though they weren't close, when he heard that the patrolman was struck and killed along I-90 on Thursday, he was upset.

"I felt disappointed. I was sad," Franklin said.

Franklin felt compelled to do something to show his respect for the man and his choice to serve.

"I wrote a paper and it said, 'Sorry for your loss' and then I drew a hat, and I gave it to them," he said.

He hand-delivered his letter expressing condolences to the trooper's family, and says they thanked him and told him he was sweet.

Banners and flags are now posted along the highway near the accident site offering condolences. Funeral arrangements are pending.

