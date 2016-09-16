Parma teachers union braces for looming cuts

As school administrators in Parma work to find a way to fix a $15 million gap in the budget, teachers are waiting anxiously for what’s next.

Jeff Wensing is a teacher at Parma High School and the President of the Parma Education Association. He says some of his colleagues are worried.

“How is this going to affect our working conditions which are going to affect the students learning conditions? Those effects are going to be felt by the people in the trenches, and the people in the trenches are the students and the teachers so we’re concerned how that’s going to affect both of our situations,” said Wensing.

Wensing says the association learned of the deficit last May. The Board of Education sent letter to the community on May 24, 2016. The memo alluded to looming financial trouble.

In 2012, the district consolidated some of its schools, shifting 8th graders to the high school in an effort to save $11.2 million. But in the letter, the Board wrote that the former Treasurer and Superintendent never tracked the money following the move.

The Board feared the shift may have wound up costing money.

The letter goes on to detail how the district also over spent on computers and other devices for students and staff, paying more than $6 million.

“They knew their financial position, so they knew they had to make some concessions. They had to lay some people off. The biggest expenditure in the budget happens to be personnel,” said Wensing.

Wensing said 70 teachers were let go following the letter. With the news of the deficit, Wensing says he and others fear more layoffs.

“Kids are at the center of everything we do, so poor decisions by administration by financial decisions are going to have harmful effects," said Wensing.

The district is currently working on a plan that will explain to the state how they intend to fix the $15 million gap in the budget. The Board of Education will make an announcement detailing that plan at a meeting later this month.

