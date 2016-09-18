Muni lot packed, Browns fans still barking in the Dog Pound

A losing pre-season doesn't seem to have dampened the spirits of Browns fans.

At the crack of dawn - Browns tailgaters showed Cleveland that what's old is indeed new again.

Once again, traffic was backed up along the shoreway as fans competed for the best spot in the Cleveland Municipal parking lot.

Browns fans set up their tents, pulled out their grills, ice and wasted no time pulling out their footballs, convinced that the Cleveland Browns may finally throw them a bone.

"Once again, as a Browns fan, we're going through another quarterback. So, we're hopeful," said one fan.

When you consider how hot some other teams have been, it's hard to know how enthusiastic and just how loyal Browns fans will remain.

"If you don't represent Cleveland, then who are you going to represent? No matter where you live at, where you move to - you are going to represent Cleveland," said one die hard fan.

It took only about two hours for the "muni" lot to fill up. By noon, thousands of tailgaters were eating, drinking and playing corn hole decked out in their orange and brown.

At this point, fans admit they're not expecting much on the field, but will come out to support their team nonetheless.

"It's going to take a miracle. It's going to take a lot," said one man with a smile.



"We've been down here 26 years with tickets. So we're hopeful that this year they are going to figure something out," added a season ticket holder.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.