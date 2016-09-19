Neighbors say fight over a dog ended in man being shot by Akron police

The Summit County Medical Examiner's office was scheduled to perform an autopsy today on a 61-year-old man fatally shot by Akron Police on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the medical examiner says fingerprints would be needed to positively identify the man that police say reached for a loaded SKS assault rifle inside his vehicle when officers responded to a call for help at 1000 Florida Avenue.

"I heard pop, pop, pop, pop - the gunshots. Then I saw people running," said Kimberly Watkins, who lives just steps away from where the shooting took place.

Neighbors say big trouble had been brewing about a little dog living with its owner in one of the Florida Avenue apartments.

A man told a 9-1-1 operator that the man shot by police lived in an upstairs apartment in the same building.

Neighbors say the dog had been barking a lot and that the owner was not cleaning up after the pet.

Kathy Trimble says the man who was shot seemed angry for much of the day.

"He's been arguing and fussing all day. It's a hot mess - ever since 9 a.m. he was fussing and feuding, fussing and feuding," described Kimble.

"Okay, a guy upstairs come down and he had my friend's hand in the door - his arm in the door. He started cussing at my niece's dog. The dog didn't do anything to him," said the 9-1-1 caller.

When police arrived they say the man accused of slamming one person's arm in a door, pulled a loaded assault rifle from this caravan. Police say they shouted out loud commands to put the rifle down, but that the man didn't listen.

"He said, 'leave it there. He said, leave the weapon alone,' but when he raised it, and pointed it at the officer is when the officer opened fire. He didn't get a chance to open fire," added Trimble.

Akron Police say they had never had contact with the man shot by police before.

The suspect was hit in the torso. He was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he later died.

