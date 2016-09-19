Private security playing a role in keeping locals safe after NY bombings

Police officers, and sheriffs deputies aren't the only ones who might adjust protocol after an attack like the bombings in New York and New Jersey over the weekend. Private security companies also play a role in keeping people and property safe.

Tenable employs nearly 900 security guards throughout the city, serving in their special events and 24/7 service units. Director of Operations, Paul Moviel, a retired secret service agent, sees their role as a partner with law enforcement. They follow home land security guidelines, and serve where they can't. They also sharing information the guards gather from their regular rounds, on properties where they're very familiar, and trained to notice when something isn't right.

"Our staff,who is there every day, know the people going in and coming out so they are very friendly and get to know the staff. Where as if you have someone who is not familiar with the building they are not used to may be going around and doing rounds, checking the back or checking a hallway that they're supposed to," said Moviel.

Tenable also helps with preventive measures like assessment services, where they'll come in to a property and let you know where you might have vulnerabilities.

Cuyahoga County now has mobile surveillance camera trailers that municipalities can use for large gatherings and highly trafficked areas. Since the county got the units, shortly before the RNC, Cleveland, Rocky River and North Olmsted have all made use of them.

